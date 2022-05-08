Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.

HBI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

