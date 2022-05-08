Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

HSC stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

