Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $31.80 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $29.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $130.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $130.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 504,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,591. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

