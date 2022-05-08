Harvest Finance Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $48.77 million and $23.77 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.17 or 0.00207600 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010633 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 693,720 coins and its circulating supply is 675,797 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

