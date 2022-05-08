Hashgard Price Down 6.9% This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $696,824.93 and $31,531.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.85 or 0.99999588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.