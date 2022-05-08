Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Hashgard has a market cap of $699,463.73 and $17,636.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,433.56 or 0.99945306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028988 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

