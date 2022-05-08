Head to Head Contrast: Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) versus Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Isuzu Motors and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 4 3 0 0 1.43

Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Dividends

Isuzu Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Isuzu Motors pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allison Transmission has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.51 $401.46 million $1.40 8.44 Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.56 $442.00 million $4.35 8.86

Allison Transmission has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isuzu Motors. Isuzu Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.97% 10.38% 5.15% Allison Transmission 18.10% 65.55% 10.00%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Isuzu Motors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and commercial vehicle maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and warehousing and transportation activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

