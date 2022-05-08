Head-To-Head Review: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

This table compares Privia Health Group and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26% Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Privia Health Group and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.09, suggesting a potential upside of 78.99%. Sema4 has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 369.39%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Privia Health Group and Sema4’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.45 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -12.00 Sema4 $212.20 million 2.83 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Sema4 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.