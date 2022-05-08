Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

