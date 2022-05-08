Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,443,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,273. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

