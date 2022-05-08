High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.78. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 21,994 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of C$85.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.