HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 309,309 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,309 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $359,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.