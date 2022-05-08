HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 610,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $127,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

