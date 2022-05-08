HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 98,731 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,731 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $148,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,646. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.42 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

