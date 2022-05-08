HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $142,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,546. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

