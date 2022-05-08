HighTower Advisors LLC Has $135.46 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $135,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $166.62. 2,341,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.10 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.