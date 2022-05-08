HighTower Advisors LLC Has $174.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,037 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $174,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 31,821,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

