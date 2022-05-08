HighTower Advisors LLC Has $336.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $336,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.94. 2,942,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

