HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Gold Trust worth $125,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,239,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,094. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

