HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

