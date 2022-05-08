HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40.
In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
About HomeStreet (Get Rating)
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
