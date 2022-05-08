Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth $3,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOFT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 66,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,044. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

