Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

