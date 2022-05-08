Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

