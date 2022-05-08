Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

