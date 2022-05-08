H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

