HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 735 ($9.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of HSBC to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 502 ($6.27) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 329.55 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

