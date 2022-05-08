HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HTCKF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. HTC has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get HTC alerts:

HTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.