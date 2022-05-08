HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HTCKF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. HTC has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
HTC Company Profile (Get Rating)
