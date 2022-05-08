Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.03 and a 200 day moving average of €53.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($63.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.