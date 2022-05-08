Human Investing LLC Sells 262 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

