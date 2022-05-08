Human Investing LLC Sells 400 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

