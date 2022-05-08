Human Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.18. 7,467,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

