Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.66. The company had a trading volume of 784,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,264. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

