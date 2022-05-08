Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

