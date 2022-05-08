i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 128,700 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $26.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

