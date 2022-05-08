Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.