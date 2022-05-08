Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDMGF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Icade to €64.20 ($67.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Icade from €78.00 ($82.11) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Icade stock remained flat at $$63.84 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Icade has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

