Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 647,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

