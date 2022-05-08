Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

IEP stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $61.03.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

