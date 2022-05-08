ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.80 Million

Brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $546.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $563.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.25. 176,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

