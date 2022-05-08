IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises approximately 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.01% of IDACORP worth $57,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

