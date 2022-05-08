IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

NYSE IEX opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.48. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after acquiring an additional 184,957 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

