IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $470.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $550.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.67.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $366.64 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $358.18 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.36.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

