Idle Hits Market Cap of $4.03 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $29,077.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.59 or 2.01961484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,614,599 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

