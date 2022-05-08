Idle (IDLE) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idle (IDLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002490 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $33,992.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,652,949.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,616,790 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

