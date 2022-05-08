IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

IGMS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 708,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,402. The company has a market cap of $720.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

