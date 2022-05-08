Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 92489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.38).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IKA shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Wednesday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.57. The stock has a market cap of £164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.
Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.
