iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $707,261.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,095,034.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00290663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00552504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,518.01 or 1.99108886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.