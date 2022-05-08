Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,921.20 ($24.00).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

IMB stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,657.50 ($20.71). 1,769,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,146. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

