Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

PI opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,559 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.