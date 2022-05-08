Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,979 shares of company stock worth $4,864,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

